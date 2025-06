A screengrab from a scripted video is circulating with a false communal claim that a 21-year-old Muslim man from Haryana married his grandmother. BOOM had debunked the video in 2022, when it went viral with a similar claim.

The Claim

Several right-wing accounts, including as The Jaipur Dialogues and Megh Updates, circulated the photo with the same caption. The photo was later shared by other verified users on X with the caption, "21-year-old Mohammad Irfan just tied the knot with his own grandmother, Sultana Khatoon. What will you call this Jamaat?"

What We Found: Visuals Are From A Scripted Video

BOOM had debunked the same video when several mainstream news outlets misreported about it as a real incident. We then found that the video was uploaded on a Facebook page in November 2022 with a disclaimer.

1. Video Uploaded on 'Desi Chhora k vlogs' Facebook page: We found that the full version of the video was uploaded on November 20, 2022, with a disclaimer clarifying that all the characters, names, places, and events depicted in this video are fictitious. In the video the characters are named as Rohit and Shanti.

2. Actor Seen In Other Videos: We also found other videos featuring the same man in different characters. He can be seen in several videos by a YouTube channel by one Paresh Sathalia. Sathalia shares scripted videos.