A video going viral on social media claims to show airline passengers arguing over seat 11A. The clip has gained attention following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, in which the only survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh—who was seated in 11A—escaped the crash.

However, BOOM found that the video is scripted and was originally posted by an aviation training institute called Fly High Institute in Nagpur.

The Claim

Several social media users claimed that the passengers were quarrelling over seat 11A, which is an emergency exit seat, suggesting the incident was real. Find the posts here and here.

We also found an article by the tabloid The Sun that reported a separate incident involving an unruly passenger on an Air India Express flight but wrongly used the viral video in connection with that event.

What We Found: Viral Video Is Scripted

1. Video uploaded by Aviation Training institute

We initially conducted a relevant keyword search to verify if such an incident had been reported, but found no credible news sources mentioning it. We then performed a reverse image search, which led us to the same video posted on Instagram by an account named Showbiz Celebrity Official. The caption mentioned an institute called #flyhighinstitutenagpur. Upon checking the institute’s official Instagram account, we found the original video, which was posted on June 16, 2025.

We found that the entire video was staged as part of a cabin crew training exercise designed to prepare them for handling uncooperative passengers. The caption indicates that the scene is a mock scenario, showing a woman interrupting a magician’s mid-flight act. This is followed by a scripted heated exchange between passengers and the prompt intervention of the cabin crew.

2. Institute’s Instagram account shows several scripted training videos

BOOM also came across several similar training mock-ups showcasing scenarios where cabin crew handled difficult passengers. Additionally, some of these videos featured actress Rakhi Sawant, who appeared as a passenger in a few of the clips.