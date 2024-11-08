An old photograph of Hindu priest Pujari Harish Brahmbhatt at the White House with then US President Donald Trump is circulating with a misleading claim that it shows a recent event after Trump was re-elected this year.

BOOM found that the photograph is from 2020, when Brahmbhatt, along with religious leaders from other faiths offered prayers in the White House on the occasion of National Day of Prayer. The meet took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a major political comeback, Donald Trump won the presidency for the second time, defeating the incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris on November 6, 2024, in the US Presidential election results. Trump will serve as the 47th US President.

Several users on X shared the photograph of Brahmbhatt and Trump, after the latter's re-election to power with the caption, "Harish brahmbhatt ji reciting vedic hymns at white house. On invitation of Donald Trump". (sic.)





BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photo and found it on the stock photo website Alamy uploaded in May, 2020.

The caption of the photo reads, "President Donald J. Trump listens as Pujari Harish Brahmbhatt, B.A.P.S. Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Robbinsville, delivers remarks during the White House National Day of Prayer Service Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House People: President Donald Trump, Pujari Harish Brahmbhatt, B.A.P.S. Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Robbinsville".





Taking a cue, we ran a related search for news reports and found a CNN article from May 7, 2020, which stated that the White House ceremony of prayers from religious leaders of all faiths was held to pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Day of Prayer an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May. It was instituted in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha issued a press release on May 7, 2020 announcing its participation in the National Day of Prayer at the Rose Garden in the White House, Washington D.C.

The press release also added that the then-President Donald Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence offered their prayers, followed by prayers from religious leaders representing Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism and Islam.



The Washington Post broadcasted the event live at that time.







