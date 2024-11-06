A video of the crowd at Donald Trump's victory speech chanting 'Bobby Bobby' referring to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being shared by Indian right wing social media users with a false claim that the crowd raised slogans of 'Modi Modi'.

BOOM found that the chants in the viral video are 'Bobby Bobby' after Trump started speaking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his speech and taking about his role in his future administration.



Donald Trump is set to be president elect of the United States after the election results were called in his favour by prominent US news outlets. Trump had 277 electoral votes, versus his rival Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party who had 224 electoral votes, according to The Associated Press (AP), at the time of writing this article. Two hundred and seventy electoral votes are required for a presidential candidate to be elected according to US electoral college. States like Nevada, Arizona and Michigan were yet to be called by AP, at the time of publishing.

Kennedy Jr, a vocal critic of vaccines, is an independent candidate who dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Trump. He is a member of the Kennedy family and nephew of late US president John F. Kennedy. Trump has previously declared that Kennedy would have a 'big role' in health care in his administration after he takes charge of the White House.

The 21 seconds-long video was posted by right wing handle @KreatelyMedia on X with the caption, "Modi's dominance in Trump's country".

The text embedded in the video reads, "Crowd chants Modi Modi during victory speech of Donald Trump"

BOOM has previously debunked disinformation posted by Kreately.





FACT-CHECK: Crowd chanted 'Bobby Bobby' and not 'Modi Modi' during Trump's victory speech



BOOM found that the crowd in the viral video was chanting 'Bobby Bobby' while referring to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy Jr and did not refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We watched Tump's victory speech and found that the video has been taken at the point when Trump was talking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and jokingly told him to stay away from the "liquid gold", referring to his environmental views against big oil companies as he has been a former Democrat and environmental lawyer.

Trump can be heard saying, "Robert F Kennedy Jr. came in and he's going to help Make America Healthy Again. He’s a great guy and really wants to do some things, and we’re going to let him do it." After which Trump chided Kennedy Jr. and said, "Bobby, stay away from the liquid gold. We have more liquid gold than any country in the world. Other than that, go have a good time, Bobby."

The part where Trump talks about Kennedy Jr. has been cropped out of the viral video to make the false claim.

This can be seen from 19.29 minutes timestamp in the livestream of Trump's victory speech below











