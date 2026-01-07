Photo Of Removal Of Lord Vishnu Statue By Thailand Falsely Viral As Bangladesh

A photograph of the demolition of a Hindu deity statue has been shared online with a false claim that it shows an incident that happened in Bangladesh.

BOOM found that the image is unrelated to Bangladesh and actually shows the Thai military dismantling a Lord Vishnu statue on December 22, 2025, along the Thailand–Cambodia border.

Following the killing of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das and student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, relations between India and Bangladesh saw fresh strain. India later voiced concern over reports of attacks on minorities and said it is closely watching how the situation unfolds.

The Claim

A Facebook user shared the photo with a Malayalam caption that translates to, "The sights in Bangladesh are terrifying."

(Original Text in Malayalam: ബഗ്ളാദേശിലെ കാഴ്ചകൾ പേടിപ്പേടുത്തുന്നതാണ്)

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Photo Is From Thailand-Cambodia Border

• Reverse image search traces photo to Thailand: BOOM ran a reverse image search on the viral image and found it published in reports by The Week and The Straits Times in December 2025, identifying it as an incident at the Thailand–Cambodia border. According to The Straits Times, the Lord Vishnu statue was erected in 2014 on Cambodian territory and was dismantled by Thai forces on December 22, 2025.

• Thai authorities cite security concerns: The Bangkok Post reported that the statue, located in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani province, was unregistered and removed for security reasons amid the ongoing border dispute. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that no disrespect was intended and cited landmine risks in the area.

• India condemns the incident: On December 24, 2025, India’s External Affairs Ministry issued a statement condemning the demolition, calling it disrespectful to religious sentiments, while urging Thailand and Cambodia to restore peace.