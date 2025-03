A viral photo of a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) supporter holding up a placard with abuses against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb is edited and fake.

BOOM found that the original photo which shows the CSK fan holding a placard in support of MS Dhoni at an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb has become a topic of contention in several parts of the country especially in Maharashtra. Protests over the tomb of the 17th-century ruler triggered violent communal clashes in Nagpur on March 17,2025, leaving several injured.

The viral image shows a fan dressed in the CSK yellow, holding up a placard in a stadium full of people. The text on the placard is in Hinglish and names Aurangzeb and includes abuses for him and those who support him.

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found the original image posted by movie director Rathna Kumar on his verified X handle.

In the original image posted on March 23, 2025, Kumar who hails from Tamil Nadu expressed gratitude for CSK skipper MS Dhoni. His post shows that the photo is from the CSK vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match held in Chennai.

Thank you Dhoni for making my Adulthood Awesome 🥳🫂.



Thank you Universe for yet another Euphoria 🫶♥️💥. #Cskforlife #CSKvMI @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/L1yTRwgaVP — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) March 23, 2025

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

In the original image, the text on the placard reads, 'The Man, The Myth, The Mahi!' and does not mention Aurangzeb or any abuses.

A comparison of the viral photo with the original can be seen below.

Kumar also shared the same photograph on his verified Instagram handle in a post with the other photos from the match he attended.

None of the images from his post show him carrying a placard abusing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.