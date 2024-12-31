A video of a Pakistani youngster's heartfelt message in support of his mother's remarriage is viral with a false claim that he married his own mother.

Several right-wing handles are sharing a video report to make the false claim and give it a bizarre incestuous spin. However the video report by the Instagram handle @all.about.pakistan clearly states that he ‘marries off' his mother.

X handle Hindutva Knight '@Knight491656903' posted the video with the caption, "In Muslim Pakistan a Son marries his Mother. The societal degradation had reached on melting point. Although its Pakistan so anything can happen!"





Several other right-wing handles including @JaipurDialogues had posted the video with misleading captions. BOOM has previously debunked misinformation posted by the handle.



BOOM found that Abdul Ahad, a Pakistani youngster, had posted a heartfelt message on Instagram supporting his mother’s remarriage. The same is now being shared with false claims that he married his mother.

Ahad had posted on Instagram on December 18, 2024, about his mother's remarriage with photographs and videos of his childhood. The post also includes clips of the wedding day, where his mother can be seen signing the Nikaah document with her husband.

In the video, Ahad says, "For the past 18 years, I tried my best to give her a special life according to my worth, as she sacrificed her whole life for us. But eventually, she deserved her own peaceful life, so as a son, I think I did the right thing. I supported my mom to take a second chance at love and life after 18 years. It was very tough to let someone else become my mother's no 1 priority and that is the most selfless thing I have ever done in my life as she was the only person I own in my life."





He also added a screenshot of his WhatsApp message to his stepfather.











Additionally, the Instagram page @all.about.pakistan, whose video report has been used in the viral posts to make the false claims, clarified on Instagram stories that the phrase ‘marries off’ refers to arranging a marriage, not implying that he married her, as several X handles are falsely claiming.







