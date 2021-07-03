Video Of Gujarat Jain Temple Viral As Exterior Facade Of Ram Mandir

A video showing sculptures at a Jain Temple in Chuli, Gujarat is being shared falsely as the exterior sculptures of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The 3.54 minutes video shows the exterior of the temple and a man cleaning the sculptures.

The video is being shared with the caption that reads, "Exterior sculpture planned at Sri Ram temple, Ayodhya"

The same video is being shared on YouTube claiming it shows the Ram Mandir

BOOM also received the viral clip on our WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) inquiring if it is from Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.







FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from Chuli Jain Temple at the Halvad - Dhangadhra highway road in Chuli, Gujarat.

A reverse image search on a video key frame, showed search results for Chuli Jain Temple in Gujarat and not Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh as being claimed.

We found the same video uploaded on June 25, 2021, with the description, "Chuli jain temple is situated at Halvad dhangadara highway Gujrat. 12 km from dhangadara city toward Halavad. See this wonderful carving on stones. Which some one can rarely see. Very rare and beautiful art,* but how this will be protected."

We also found other videos of the same temple with people praising its exterior design on the sculptures.





A search for Chuli Jain Temple on Google Maps shows that it is in Gujarat as mentioned in the videos.





On comparing the viral video with the original video and other video shot at the Chuli Jain Temple, we found that both the locations match.





Additionally, the construction work of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is still ongoing and has not been completed.

The construction work is continuing unabated. Debris of around 1,20,000 cubic metres have been extracted & cleared. It takes 4-5 days to put one layer of RCC. It is expected that the work will finish by October. All engineers & labourers involved in this work are safe & healthy. — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) May 31, 2021



