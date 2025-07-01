Video Of Police Halting Concert In Kerala Peddled With False Communal Spin

A video of a violinist pausing her live performance in Kerala, is viral with a false communal claim.

BOOM identified the violionist as Ganga Sasidharan (12) and found that she was performing at a temple when the local police asked the organisers to stop her concert due to time restrictions.

The Claim

A video of a young girl pausing her violin play, mid performance, is viral with a false claim that people from the Muslim community disrupted the live concert. The 1.17-minute video, is being shared on Facebook and WhatsApp with the caption, "Muslims in kerala stopped music concert and see the fate of India."





What We Found: Concert Halted By Police; No Communal Angle

1. News Reports On The Incident

We observed the logo of Manorama News, a Malayalam news outlet, visible on the viral video. Using a specific keyword search we found reports from March 2025 for the same video.

According to the report, police in Alappuzha asked organisers to stop the performance of a 12-year-old violinist, Ganga Sasidharan, as they had crossed the time limit for live music. The incident occured when Ganga was performing at at the Kottamkulangara temple and viral video captures her shock at the sudden influx of police in the concert.

The report further clarified that the police approached the organisers around 10 PM to stop the live concert, citing time restrictions. The same video was posted on Instagram by Manorama News on March 5 and by a YouTube channel on March 6, 2025.

2. Ganga's Father Sasidharan Rubbished Viral Claim

BOOM reached out to Sasidharan, father of the award winning violinist Ganga, who confirmed the police stopped the performance because it extended past 10 pm.

"The police prohibited the program in Alappuzha as it was after 10 pm. There was no complaint, no issues. There was no Muslim or Hindu problem and no communal angle," Sasidharan told BOOM while rubbishing the viral claim.



