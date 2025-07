A digitally altered image of a Muslim teacher imparting anti-Hindu lessons has resurfaced on social media. BOOM Hindi had debunked the same photograph when it went viral in June 2019.

The photograph shows a teacher standing in front of a blackboard that contains a table drawing a comparison between rituals followed by Islam and Hinduism. The table gives Islamic rituals a higher score.

BOOM found the original image where the teacher is seen teaching Sanskrit to students.

The Claim: Photo Shows Madrasa Teacher Listing Down Points Saying Islam Is Superior To Hinduism

The viral photo was posted on X by the handle Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) with the caption, "WTH they are teaching in Madarssas?"

What We Found:

1. Original Photo From Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

A reverse image search showed the original photo from a news report by ANI, published on April 9, 2018. The photo was taken at Darul Uloom Husainia Madrasa in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and it showed a teacher standing in front of a blackboard with Sanskrit verses written on it..

According to a 2018 news report by ANI, the madarasa had introduced Sanskrit after the Yogi government came in Uttar Pradesh.





2. Video From Madrasa Classroom

According to a 2018 news report by ANI, the madarasa had introduced Sanskrit after the Yogi government came in Uttar Pradesh. The report also quoted a student as saying that their teacher has been imparting the lessons very well. It also identifies the Sanskrit teacher as a Muslim.