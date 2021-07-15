No, This Is Not A Real MiG Aircraft Landing On A Dam

A flight simulation clip, showing a fighter aircraft making a smooth landing on a narrow wall of a dam and taking off from the platform is viral as a real incident on social media.

The viral video is being shared on Facebook with a caption, "Beautiful landing by a MIG aircraft on a dam and even more stunning take off...Njoy…" BOOM was able to confirm that the clip is part of a video game by Digital Combat Simulator (DCS World) and Eagle Dynamics.









The video is viral on Facebook.

The same video was also shared on Twitter and Instagram with the same caption.

Beautiful landing by a #MIG aircraft on a dam and even more stunning take off... @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/JPo6Cs93Vv — Dr Shakti S Chauhan (@shaktichauhan) July 11, 2021









Fact Check

BOOM found that the viral video has been taken from a video game, Digital Combat Simulator World or DCS, which develops combat flight simulations under Eagle Dynamics.

BOOM ran a keyword search by using 'MiG fighter plane landing on a dam" on YouTube and found the same video uploaded on October 17, 2020 by the user 'cptVLK' on YouTube. The user uploaded the video with a caption, " MiG 29 landing on the dam ;) DCS".

The user has also uploaded other flight simulation videos from the same video game. Click here and here to see.

In the comment section the user has replied to one of the comments stating that the clip is from DCS or Digital Combat Simulator World and also shared a download link of the game.





Taking this as a cue, BOOM reached out to DCS World, via an email address available on the website. A member of the Eagle Dynamics IT Team, Konstantin Kharin, confirmed that the viral clip is from DCS World and belongs to the MIG-29 module of games. EagleDynamics, a software development company, developed the series, Digital Combat Simulator World (DCS World). It is a free-to-play digital battlefield game.

The About section of the DCS site states, "Our dream is to offer the most authentic and realistic simulation of military aircraft, tanks, ground vehicles and ships possible. This free download includes a vast mission area of the Caucasus region and Black Sea that encompasses much of Georgia. It also includes a flyable Russian Sukhoi Su-25T ground attack aircraft and the famous WWII North American TF-51D fighter."