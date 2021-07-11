Euro 2020: Video Of Flypast By British Airforce Is Edited

Claim

An edited video of a United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) flypast showing "Its Coming Home" ahead of the UEFA European Football Championship or Euro Cup finale on July 12, is viral on social media. England will play against Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London. The video has been shared with a caption on Facebook which reads, “RAF performs its coming home flypast”

Fact

Reports suggest Red Arrows flights are scheduled to fly over Hertfordshire ahead of Wembley Euro 2020 final. However, the viral video is not an aerial display by United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF). The original video was created on July, 2018 by a London-based motion graphics and animation studio Potion Pictures. It was viral ahead of the semi final between England and Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.