A video showing display of artillery at the Mexico Military Parade held during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations is circulating with false claims that it shows display of missiles and rockets by the Palestinian army amidst the ongoing war.

The Facebook reel, viewed more than 40,000 times at the time of writing this article, has been captioned as, "Phalastini racket Allahu Akbar ##phalastin #izradanamestaja #Hamasah_Istiqomah #ChalangeAccepted #EZRAEL" (sic.)

On October 7, Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza strip, launched a surprise attack on border towns and villages of Israel killing over 1000 Israelis and taking scores as hostages. Israel has retaliated with relentless airstrikes on Gaza resulting in over 2500 Palestinian deaths so far. Amidst the conflict, the United States president Joe Biden visited Israel on October 18, to show solidarity with Israel.

Fact Check

BOOM was able to ascertain that the video is from Mexico as text including 'Reserva Estrategica Santa Lucia', 'Fuerza Aerea Mexicans', Calida Libre militar, Ejercito Mexicano' can be seen written on the war vehicles.



Taking cue from this, BOOM searched with the keywords 'Reserva Estrategica Santa Lucia' and was led to a video featuring the same tableau as seen in the viral video on YouTube.

The video, shared by a YouTube channel named México Aeroespacial y Defensa has been captioned as, "Mexico creates the Santa Lucia Strategic Reserve, for the defense of the country" (Original text in Spanish: México crea la Reserva Estratégica Santa Lucia, para la defensa del país). Starting from 1.16 minute mark, the same tableau can be seen as in the viral video.

Visuals of the Military parade were also uploaded by Imagen Noticias, a Mexican news channel with the caption, "The 'Santa Lucía' Strategic Reserve is opening up, integrated with Special Intervention Operations teams made up of specialized personnel."

Secretary of National Defence, Mexico, as posted the photographs of #Reserva #Estrátegica "Santa Lucía" and the same tableaues on September 17, 2023 on X (formerly known as Twitter).

