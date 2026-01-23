Video Of Bridge In China Peddled As India’s Development Under PM Modi

A video of a large arch bridge is being shared with a false claim that it shows India’s National Highway 44 (NH-44) connecting Srinagar and Delhi, built under the Narendra Modi–led BJP government.

BOOM found that the visuals in the video capture the 1,427-metre-long Dafaqu Grand Bridge in southwest China’s Guizhou province.

The 12-second viral video shows a large-span arch bridge in a mountainous region, with its red-painted main arch visible from an aerial view.

The Claim

A verified X user shared the video with the caption, "Modi Ji wins elections because of visible development like this, not because of false allegations of vote chori."

What We Found: Video Shows a Bridge in China

1. Video From China: BOOM broke the video into keyframes and traced it to an Instagram post featuring a longer version, identifying it as the Dafaqu Bridge in China’s Guizhou province. The search also led to multiple images of the Dafaqu Grand Bridge published by Chinese news outlets.

China News shared images of the Dafaqu Grand Bridge on October 20, 2024, through its verified handle. The post described the 1,427-metre-long bridge in Zunyi, Guizhou province, as a large-span concrete-filled steel tube arch bridge. It further added that the bridge is a key project on the Renhuai–Zunyi expressway, helping reduce travel distance between Zunyi and Renhuai, and praised it as an engineering marvel built by Guizhou construction engineers.

The 1,427-meter Dafaqu Grand Bridge, located in Zunyi, southwest China's #Guizhou Province, is a large-span concrete-filled steel tube arch bridge. As one of the key projects along the Renhuai-Zunyi expressway, the bridge closes the distance between Zunyi and Renhuai. It was… pic.twitter.com/5PXw2LwGBg — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) October 20, 2024

2. Dafaqu Grand Bridge: According to a China Daily report, the Dafaqu Grand Bridge is a key project on the Renhuai–Zunyi expressway, a 52.4-kilometre, six-lane highway built by Guizhou Highway Development Co with an investment of 12.8 billion yuan. Separately, Chinese state media outlet Xinhua reported that Guizhou is often called the “museum of bridges” in China because of the sheer number of bridges in the province, their varied designs, and the complex technologies used in their construction.