2018 Video of Collapsed Flyover From Varanasi Peddled As Mumbai
BOOM found that the video is from 2018 when a flyover collapse in Varanasi killed 19 people.
Claim
The video of a flyover collapse is being shared with claims that it is from Thane, Mumbai. The video shows several cars stuck under the collapse and people gathered around the scene as well.
Fact
By searching with a few relevant keywords, we found reports of a flyover collapse in Varanasi that indicated that the clip is from 2018. We have previously fact-checked this clip when it went viral as an incident from Telangana. A report by ABP News on May 15, 2018, titled 'Watch graphically Varanasi bridge collapse incident' had the same visuals as our viral video. 19 people died in this flyover collapse, following which a contractor and seven engineers from the UP Bridge Corporation were arrested.
