A video showing three injured men crawling out of a building with bandaged legs is viral on social media with the claim that it shows three Muslim men in Uttar Pradesh who have been punished for killing a girl in an attempt to molest her.

BOOM found this claim to be false; our fact-check shows that the three men shown in the video are accused in a murder case of a man in Bharatpur, Rajasthan and have been injured after being shot in the leg by the police in the course of their arrest.

Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that "Yamraj" will be waiting for those who harass women, after a girl student lost her life when her dupatta was pulled by two men on a motorbike, after which she fell and was then run over by another motorcycle in UP's Ambedkarnagar. The post is viral in this backdrop.

An X (formerly Twitter) user Monika Langeh shared the video with the caption, "These perpetrators Sehbaz,Arbaz and Faisal pulled the dupatta of a girl who was riding on her bicycle,she fell off and got run over by another bike ..eventually died on the spot. Now look at their condition👇🏻 Yogi hai to mumkin hai."







Fact Check

BOOM did a few keyword searches from the viral caption, and found several news reports on a case of molestation and murder that happened in Ambedkarnagar, UP, earlier this month and that the three accused were indeed named Shahbaz, his brother Arbaz and Faisal.

According to India Today and Dainik Bhaskar, the two brothers tugged at the dupatta (scarf) of a Class 11 student, who lost control and fell off her bicycle, and was consequently hit by a motorcycle that was right behind her, and was being ridden by the third accused Faisal. All three accused tried to flee the scene, when they were shot by the police and then apprehended.

We found several news reports (here and here) containing videos of the three accused being brought to the police station. We compared their faces with those of the three individuals in the viral video, and found that they did not match.



Top: Image of the three accused in the UP molestation-murder case; Bottom: Image of the three individuals in viral video

BOOM did a reverse image search with keyframes from the viral video, which led us to the exact same video shared on Facebook by a page named News Exprees.





According to the caption, the three men seen are accused in the murder of an individual named Ajay Jhamri in Bharatpur.

Taking cue from this, we did a keyword search and came across several news reports of an encounter between Rajasthan Police and three accused in the murder of Ajay Jhamri, in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the three accused are Tejveer, Yuvraj and Bunty, who were shot at by the police during the course of their arrest.

The reports by Dainik Bhaskar and ETV Bharat also contained visuals of the three accused. BOOM compared the faces of the individuals in these reports with those seen in the viral video.

Top: Faces of the three accused in Ajay Jhamri murder case in Bharatpur; Bottom: Faces of the three individuals seen in viral video

We found that the faces of the accused in Ajay Jhamri's murder were an exact match with the individuals seen in the viral video.

BOOM has also reached out to Bharatpur Police for a comment, but were unable to reach them.