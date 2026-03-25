Videos From Karnataka And Rajasthan Falsely Shared As Delhi's Uttam Nagar

Two videos are being shared on social media with the false claim that they show scenes from Delhi's Uttam Nagar. The claims come amid communal tensions in the area following the murder of Tarun Khatik during Holi, after which threats of violence surfaced ahead of Eid.

BOOM found that neither video is from Uttam Nagar. The first video is from Raichur in Karnataka, while the second is from Banswara district in Rajasthan.

Following the death of 26-year-old Dalit youth Tarun Khatik during Holi in Uttam Nagar, communal tensions escalated in the area. Threatening videos surfaced ahead of Eid, prompting heightened security. Eid was eventually observed under heavy police deployment.

The Claim:

Two videos are being shared on social media claiming to be from Delhi's Uttam Nagar. The first video, showing a large crowd dancing to music outside a mosque with some waving saffron flags, is being shared with the claim that Hindus celebrated Holi on Eid in Uttam Nagar. (archive link)

A second video, showing people hurling sticks at each other, is being shared as an Eid day incident from Uttam Nagar. (archive link)

What We Found:

1) Video Of Crowd Outside Mosque

A reverse image search led us to an Instagram post from September 23, 2024, containing the same video, confirming that it predates the recent events.

Video is from Raichur, Karnataka

On examining the account, we found that the user is from Karnataka and the video was recorded in Raichur. The user had posted similar content in an Instagram story referencing Raichur and Ganesh Chaturthi.

A YouTube channel linked to the same account also shared a similar video describing it as a Ganpati visarjan event in Raichur. The video was posted on both YouTube and Instagram in 2023 as well. Several similar videos can be found on the account and related Instagram pages.

On closer inspection, we noticed the mosque in the video bears the name "USMANIYA MASJID." A search on Google Maps for this location in Raichur confirmed the match. The mosque visible in Google Maps Street View is the same one seen in the viral video, confirming that the footage is from Raichur, Karnataka, not Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

2) Video Of People Hurling Sticks

A reverse image search combined with keyword searches led us to multiple Instagram posts from March 3, 2026, featuring the same or similar footage (see here and here). This confirmed the video predates Eid, which fell on March 21, 2026.

Video is from Banswara, Rajasthan

The captions on these posts identified the location as Ghatol in Rajasthan's Banswara district, where a unique Holi tradition involves two groups standing face to face and hurling wooden sticks at each other.

We found a Dainik Bhaskar report from approximately four years ago about this tradition, with visuals matching some of the buildings seen in the viral clip. According to the report, members of the Patidar community in Banswara have observed this roughly 564-year-old tradition known as "Holi ki Raad," in which participants throw burning sticks at each other. Additional reports from Dainik Bhaskar and Patrika News also document this practice.

Location confirmed via Google Maps

Shops named "Ganesh Digital Studio" and "Jodhpur Mishthan Bhandar" visible in the viral video helped us geolocate the site to Ghatol in Banswara district. Both shops are clearly visible in Google Maps Street View, confirming that the video is from Banswara, Rajasthan, and is being falsely shared as footage from Delhi's Uttam Nagar.







