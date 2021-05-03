Unrelated Video, Images Shared As Arrival Of Ambulances From Pakistan

Old images showing a fleet of ambulances stranded on road and a video showing a convoy are being shared on social media with false claims that it shows medical facilities donated by Pakistan to India during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to reports, Pakistan's Edhi Foundation approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi and proposed sending 50 ambulances and staff to India to assist efforts during the current spurt of covid cases. Edhi Foundation, a Karachi based organisation, was founded by late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi in 1951. It operates 1,800 free-of-cost ambulance services in Pakistan. Edhi is now headed by Faisal Edhi son of Abdul Edhi, who wrote a letter to PM Modi proposing medical aid to India. "The people are suffering and this affected us. We have dealt with Covid-19 cases across Pakistan and we have the experience of operating in such situations. That's why we offered our services," he said speaking over phone to Hindustan Times. The viral images have been shared with a caption in Bangla which reads, "Victory for Humanity. With support of Oxygen and Nurse 50 Ambulances are arriving from eternal enemy Pakistan." (Original text in Bangla: হোক মানবতার জয় ৫০টি Ambulance- অক্সিজেন -নার্স সহ ভারতের দিকে রওনা দিচ্ছে চিরশত্রু Pakistan) Two such posts are archived here and here.





Viral Video



The viral video shows movement of a huge convoy of cars including ambulances on a highway. The video has been captioned in English as, "Edhi ambulance will reach India, Edhi ambulance will reach India." Click here to see the video. The same video has been shared in Bangla with similar caption.

The videos are archived here and here.



BOOM ran a reverse image search on the viral photographs and found that both the images are not related to the arrival of ambulances from Pakistan. Image 1 BOOM found one image was published on April 10, 2017 on The Express Tribune. The similar image was used in an article published in April, 2017 by CPEC Bulletin.





Image 2



This image was published in an article on September 11, 2020 on Live Mint. The image was captioned as, "A fleet of ambulances in Thane." We also found the image on PTI's photo archive.





Viral Video

