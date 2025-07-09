Dubai Golden Visa For ₹23 lakh: How Indian Media Spread False Claim

Several Indian media outlets misreported that United Arab Emirates (UAE) is issuing a Golden Visa to Indians by charging a fee of AED 1,00,000, about ₹23 lakh.

However, UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has denied the media reports, claiming it has no legal basis.

What Was Claimed?

Media outlets including PTI, Indian Express, Business Standard, Republic, TOI, India Today, Hindustan Times and The Hindu published news reports on July 7, 2025 with the false claim. The Times of India in its report, added that a UAE-based Rayad Group will be managing applications for the Golden Visa.

An advanced search showed that PTI published the misreporting on July 6, 2025 with the headline, "Indians can now get UAE's Golden Visa without trade license, property purchase". PTI's report claimed, "Under the new nomination-based visa policy, Indians can now enjoy the UAE's Golden Visa for life by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 (INR around 23.30 lakh)..."

The report did not carry any quotes from UAE or Indian officials, instead citing the source as "beneficiaries" and "those involved in the process". Reports published in other media outlets also did not carry official quotes from either government, with some relying on viral posts for the information.

The claim soon went viral, with verified accounts and influencers sharing it as a new development. (view archives here, here and here).

What We Found:

VFS & Rayad Group Issue Clarification

BOOM found that the news reports named VFS and the Rayad Group as the organisations handling the application process for the Golden Visa. Using an advanced keyword search, we found a July 7, 2025 statement on the website of VFS titled, "VFS Global Arm launches UAE Golden Visa immigration advisory services in India".

This statement which named Rayad Group as VFS' partner for this new visa, matched the false claim misreported by media outlets and has since been deleted.

In a statement sent to Khaleej Times, Rayad Group apologised for the false claim, calling it a "confusion" and insisting that all visa decisions remain the discretion of the UAE government. The statement further clarified, that, Rayad was exploring possible collaborations between them and licensed partners to provide advisory support for the Golden Visa applications.

2. UAE Issues Denial

UAE federal body ICP denied the news reports via the country's official news agency, Emirates News Agency (WAM), stating, "These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE."

3. UAE's Existing Golden Visa Rules

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residency program granted to investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and exceptional talents. The applicants have to invest at least AED 2 million (about ₹4.66 crore) in specified areas for a 5-10 year long visa, with possibility of renewal. The official website of the UAE Golden Visa does not mention any simplified process, reduced costs for specific nationals including Indians.

BOOM has reached out to Rayad Group, VFS and the ICP for a clarification. The story will be updated upon a response.