AI Video Of Tiger Attacking Man Peddled As Real Incident From Maharashtra

An AI generated video showing a tiger dragging away a man from the porch of a house is being peddled as real footage of attack in Chandrapur's Brahmapuri in Maharashtra.

BOOM found that the viral video is completely AI generated and does not show any real incident. Chandrapur district information office also issued a statement clarifying no such incident had occurred in the forest premises.

The Claim

The viral video appears to show a CCTV footage of a tiger attacking a man sitting under the porch of a house and dragging him away towards the forest. The date indicates the incident occurred on October 31, 2025 at 6:42 pm. An user on X posted the video with the caption, "Tiger attack:CCTV Recording At Forest Guest House In Brahampuri Chandrapur District #forestdepartmentmumbai #viralvideo #viralpost #Jungle."

Click here to see and here for an archive.

What We Found

1. Statement from Chandrapur District Information Office: We ran a related keyword search but did not find any credible reports supporting the viral claim. However, we found a statement published on November 7, 2025 by the district information office of Chandrapur calling out the video as fake and made using artificial intelligence. The clarification warned against spreading panic among the public and quoted R.M Ramanujam, Chief Conservator of Forests, who said, "The department has taken serious note of the makers and broadcasters of this video and strict legal action will be taken."

The district information office of Chandrapur has also posted on X debunking the video.

2. Test On AI Detection Tools: A closer inspection of the viral video revealed mutiple visual discrepancies like the man's distorted face and hands, and unusual leg movements of the tiger. Taking a cue we ran the video on Hive Moderation's AI detection tool. The results indicate the video was generated using artificial intelligence.





For further confirmation, we took a screengrab of the viral video and ran it on undetectable AI. The results confirmed that there is a significant probability of it being created using AI.







