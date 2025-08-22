Cropped Video Viral As Suvendu Adhikari Warning BJP Of Extinction In Bengal

A cropped speech of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has surfaced with false claims that he has warned the party against extinction in West Bengal if it does not change its political course in the state.

BOOM found that the speech has been cropped and in the longer address Adhikari was referring to Trinamool Congress' narrative about the BJP in West Bengal.

The Claim

In the video Adhikari can be heard saying in Hindi, "BJP will not exist here, leave your attitude BJP-walas. Come out on the roads, what is BJP doing? BJP is driving everyone away. It is calling everyone Bangladeshi."

All India Trinamool Congress' IT and Social Media Cell general secretary Nilanjan Das shared the clip with the caption, "WB Leader of Opposition warns that @BJP4Bengal will face extinction if it doesn’t change course - “BJP is pushing everyone back by branding them Bangladeshi.” Very uncharacteristic of Suvendu Adhikari. Why this sudden change of heart?"

WB Leader of Opposition warns that @BJP4Bengal will face extinction if it doesn’t change course - “BJP is pushing everyone back by branding them Bangladeshi.”



Very uncharacteristic of Suvendu Adhikari. Why this sudden change of heart? pic.twitter.com/HZlvkacHDF — Nilanjan Das (@NilanjanDasAITC) August 17, 2025

What We Found

A reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the video led us to the longer speech of Suvendu Adhikari, where he was addressing a public meeting in Kolkata's Taratala. The video was live streamed on BJP West Bengal's official YouTube channel on August 17, 2025. At 11:26 minutes mark on the live stream, Adhikari can be heard making the same claims as in the viral video.

Before referring to what TMC has been propagating about the BJP in the state, Adhikari spoke about corruption allegations against multiple TMC leaders including Partha Chatterjee, Anubrata Mandal, Firhad Hakim and Abhishek Banerjee.

He then says, "What did they say here? Said we will erase BJP. BJP will not exist here, leave your attitude BJP-walas. Come to the road, what is BJP doing? BJP is driving everyone away. It's calling everyone Bangladeshi. No, brother! Listen carefully, 15th August on Independence Day our country's prime minister clearly said from Red Fort that no other country in the world has illegal immigrants, our country too will not have any illegal immigrants."

Adhikari further went on to say that Indians belonging to any religion need not be worried about Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list and also mentioned the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 that, according to him, is supposed to be beneficial for Hindu refugees in India.