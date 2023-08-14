A message is going viral on WhatsApp, which depicts the image of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with a text purported to be a quote from him, urging people to go out in the streets, and protest against the government.

BOOM found this quote to be fake; the offices of the CJI and the Secretary General of the Supreme Court confirmed that the top judge never made any such statement, and that the messages circulating online are fake.

"It would be preposterous for any sitting judge to do so," CJI's office told BOOM, speaking of the viral quote. The office of Supreme Court SG also told BOOM that "appropriate action will be taken in this regard".

The viral message with CJI Chandrachud's image was shared with a text header, which reads, "Indian democracy Supreme Court Zindabad". Furthermore, the following text caption was added to the image:

"We are trying our best to save the Constitution of India, the democracy of India. But your cooperation is also very important for this, all the people should unite and come out on the streets and ask the government for their rights, this dictatorial government will scare people, and threaten, but you don't have to be afraid, keep courage and ask the government to account, I am with you."





We also found the exact quote in Hindi being shared with the same image.

Fact-Check

BOOM reached out to the office of CJI, who rubbished the viral quote in both Hindi and English as fictitious.

The CJI's office asserted that no such statement was circulated, nor had the CJI put out anything of the sort. "It would be preposterous for any sitting judge to do so," CJI's office told BOOM. The clip was drawn to the CJI's notice over the weekend and they have spoken to the Secretary General of the Supreme Court to take appropriate action.

We also reached out to the office of SG of the Supreme Court, who confirmed the same.

"The messages are fake and appropriate action will be taken in this regard," Supreme Court Secretary General Atul Kurhekar told BOOM.

The Supreme Court also published a press release refuting the veracity of the message, stating, "It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (invoking the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated. The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities."



