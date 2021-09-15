Photo Does Not Show Final Moments Of Teen Who Died In Jat Clashes

A screengrab from a film showing a boy bleeding from his chest is viral on social media with false claims that it shows one Sunil Sheoran, who reportedly died in a clash with the police in Hisar during the Jat agitation in 2010.

A rally was organised seeking reservation for the Jats, at Mayyad village of Hisar on September 13, 2010. According to reports, Sunil Sheoran, a teen, was shot dead by the then Superintendent of Police, Subhash Yadav, during a confrontation between the agitators and the local police. The viral image of the wounded boy from a film is being shared on social media in memory of the death of Sheoran.

The photo is being shared with a Hindi caption, "Sunil Sheoran, who was studying in 10th standard, sacrificed his life for the Jat community during the Jat reservation movement on this day of 13th September. Salute to the brother."

(Original Text in Hindi: दसवी में पढ़ने वालें सुनील श्योराण जिसने आज के दिन 13 सितम्बर को जाट आरक्षण आंदोलन में जाट कौम के लिए अपना बलिदान दिया था। भाई को नमन)





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Also Read: Video Of Cops Removing Ganesha Idol In Hyderabad Viral As Kerala

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found that it is from a Tunisian war film on Palestine "Mamlakat al-Naml" (The Kingdom of Ants ). The same screengrab of the boy bleeding can be seen at 3 minutes 39 second mark in the trailer of the film.

Below is a comparison of the viral image and the scene from the trailer of the film Mamlakat al-Naml.

Comparison Between Viral Photo and Scene From Mamlakat al-Naml

According to film website imdb, directed by Tunisian director Chawki Mejri the film had an initial release on December 2, 2012. According to a 2012 report published on the Middle East based news publication Al Bawaba, "Mamlakat al-Naml is about a family struggling to survive on land being carved up piece by piece and a dream that is crushed night after night. The struggle is the family's heirloom, just like ants inherit the daily scramble for means of survival."

The film stars actors Saba Mubarak, Monther Rayahana and Jamil Awad in lead roles. The details of the film can be found on the website of the 2012 Carthage Film Festival. Saba Mubarak is a well-known Jordanian actress.

BOOM Bangla had earlier debunked the image when it was viral saying the image is a scene from the SC-ST act protest happened in 2018.

Also Read: Photo Of Man In Burqa At A Pro-Taliban Women's Meet Is Morphed