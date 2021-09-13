Photo Of Man In Burqa At A Pro-Taliban Women's Meet Is Morphed

A photo of a man in a burqa, taking part in a Pro-Taliban rally at Kabul university is morphed.

In the viral photo, a man's face can be seen through a burqa seemingly sitting with other women holding Taliban flags.



On September 11, 2021, around 300 women attended a lecture at Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul and organised a rally in support of the Taliban government in Afghanistan. This was a counter protest was held in the backdrop of several protests by Afghan women taking to the streets against the Taliban's curbs on women's rights.

The viral photo is being shared with the caption, "Can someone explain this to me? Why #Taliban women have beard? Or they are undercover men, costumed as #women? Even in this platform, #Talibans are using women to show the world otherwise."





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the photo of man in the burqa is morphed, and in the original image we cannot see any face through the black face veil.



A reverse image search using Google Images showed search results with news reports that had the original photo. The original photo can be seen in the below news report by Afghan news outlet The Khaama Press on the event.





The same photo was also tweeted by Lotfullah Najafizada, Head of TOLOnews.

Pro-Taliban women gathering in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/G9GYNpzjNl — Lotfullah Najafizada (@LNajafizada) September 11, 2021

On comparing the original photo with the morphed one, it is clear that a man's face has been edited into it. Additionally, the background of both the photos are the same, as the man walking behind is in the same position.





