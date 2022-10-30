An old video showing former cricketer and current Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja lashing out at the Pakistan cricket team is being falsely circulated on social media as recent.

BOOM found that the video is old, and was uploaded on Ramiz Raja's YouTube channel on Apr 23, 2021.

In a tweet, former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir slammed PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and chief selector Mohammad Wasim following the team's defeat against Zimbabwe in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The video has been shared following Amir's comments.. The viral 15-seconds video shows Raja saying in Urdu, "Very ordinary performance was shown against "club level" team. This is not understandable to me…Clearly a dark moment for our cricket history…" The video has been shared on Facebook with a caption in English that reads, "Ramiz Raja calling Zimbabwe team as Club Level, very poor from Ramij Raja." (sic.) Watch the video here and here.

The same video also has been shared on Twitter as a recent comment by Raza. View two archived tweets here and here.

Fact Check

We ran a keywords search with "ordinary performance club level very dark moment Pakistan" and found an article published on April 24, 2021 on Hindustan Times. The report was titled as, "Very dark moment in our history': Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Malik tear into Pakistan for getting bowled out for 99 vs Zimbabwe" BOOM found that Raja had uploaded a video of him making these comments on YouTube. BOOM ran a keywords search on YouTube and found that an extended version (3.07 minutes) of the video was uploaded on Apr 23, 2021 on his YouTube channel "Ramiz Speaks". The video was titled as, "Dark Moment for Pakistan Cricket | Embarrassing defeat vs Zimbabwe". At 2.53 time mark onwards time mark we can hear Raja making the exact same comments which is viral currently on social media.