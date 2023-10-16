An old video of a Mexican football fan smashing his TV after Mexico crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows a Pakistani cricket fan reacting angrily following Pakistan's defeat to India in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023.



On October 14, 2023, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match. This was India's 8th victory against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cup games between both the teams.



The 16 seconds video shows a man in a green t-shirt punch and slap the screen of the television set and later even take a knife and stab the TV in frustration and eventually break it.

The video was posted by a verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle Lucky chaudhary (@Luckych27) with the caption, "Pakistani Fan Breaking his TV's in frustration. Mauka Mauka Well Played Team India It's 8-0 Now India Won in Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. #INDvsPAK #RohitSharma #RohitSharma #PKMKBForever #CricketFever #BHAvsPAK #fixed Baap Baap #Hitman #ViratKohli #ThankYouBCCI"





The same video was posted by another verified X handle RATNISH (@LoyalSachinFan) with the caption, "As expected, The TV breaking ceremony has started in Pakistan #INDvsPAK"







When we searched with the keywords "Fan breaking tv", we found several news reports from December 2022 with the same video stating that it shows a Mexican fan smashing his TV when Mexico crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing to Argentina 2-0 on November 27, 2022, in the group stage.

US Sports outlet Barstool Sports had also tweeted an article on the viral video on December 1, 2022. We can spot the same man seen in the viral video in this photo. This Mexican Soccer Fan Stabbing His TV To Death With A Knife Was A Perfectly Acceptable Way To React To Mexico Getting Eliminated From The World Cup https://t.co/gDBHHsK0Rh pic.twitter.com/X53C7z3Y7F — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2022 The same video was viral back then also in Spanish on social media. Señor enojado pegándole a la tele viendo partido de mexico mad man hitting tv screen video pic.twitter.com/Rh09Y7voJO — video collection (@lIytae) December 9, 2022 Additionally, we compared the green jersey worn by the man in the viral video with the jersey of the Mexican football team and found that both are similar. This establishes that he is wearing a Mexican football team jersey.





BOOM could not independently verify details about the incident, however, we were able to establish that the video predates the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan.



BOOM found that the viral video dates back to December 2022 when a video of Mexican football fan breaking his TV went viral after Mexico's was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.