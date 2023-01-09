Did Cristiano Ronaldo Say He Loves Islam The Most? A FactCheck
BOOM found that Ronaldo's remark on Islam is false; the image viral with the claim is from Dubai Expo 2020.
An old image of Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo giving an interview to a hijab-clad woman at an event in Dubai is circulating with a misleading claim that the footballer said he loves Islam.
BOOM found that Ronaldo's image is from Dubai Expo 2022 where he expressed his love for Dubai; the viral quote on Islam has been falsely attributed to him.
Ronaldo, the Portugal football team captain joined Saudi Arabia club Al Nasr in December, 2022. He has joined the club on a contract for two and half years. Misinformation about Ronaldo and the Arab club have started doing the rounds thereafter.
Fact Check
BOOM first ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found that the image was tweeted by "@Cristianoxtra_", a fan account of the footballer on Twitter, on January 28, 2022. The tweet quotes Ronaldo as saying , "I thank all my fans, and I did not expect such a large number of attendees, and I love Dubai, its culture and its people, and I visit Dubai every year, and I am very happy to be here."
