Morphed Image Shared As MS Dhoni Visiting Rishabh Pant In Hospital
BOOM found that the image is digitally altered; the original image shows actor Shah Rukh Khan visiting a children's hospital in United Arab Emirates in 2017.
A video with a morphed image of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is circulating with a false claim that the former visited Pant after he met with an accident last week.
Rishabh Pant survived a car accident on a highway in Uttarakhand on December 30, 2022; he was airlifted later to a private hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. Pant had suffered two tears on his ligaments.
According to reports, the 25-year-old Indian wicketkeeper underwent a knee ailment surgery on January 6, 2023.
Original caption in Hindi: "उत्तराखंड में ऋषभ पंत से मिलने पहुंचे एमएस धोनी, माही भाई को देखकर इमोशनल हुए पंत."
