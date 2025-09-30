Sonam Wangchuk's Visit To Pakistan: What We Know So Far

As agencies pore over Sonam Wangchuk's foreign ties and affiliations, a visit to Pakistan by the educator cum activist has attracted a lot of scrutiny on social media.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its leaders including IT cell head, Amit Malviya, posted a reel claiming Ladakh activist Wangchuk has links to Pakistan, citing his visit to Islamabad earlier this year.



Malviya's post on X drew direct links to Wangchuk attending a climate conference in Pakistan to the recent protests in Leh. Malviya asked followers to “connect the dots”, adding, “Patterns matter. Recognition, foreign linkages, global funding, and carefully built narratives don’t just happen in isolation.” The claim and the reel has since gone viral on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Following Ladakh's conversion to a Union Territory in August 2019, its largely tribal population has repeatedly made demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule; safeguards to protect land and jobs. The demand led by the Leh Apex Body, Kargil Democratic Alliance and others garnered massive support from activists like Wangchuk who spearheaded the movement.

On September 26, the protests turned violent leading to Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act for disrupting public order. Wangchuk was then on Day 15 of a 35-day hunger strike. The Centre also cancelled the FCRA licence of Wangchuk’s NGO SECMOL, while his institute HIAL faces a CBI enquiry over alleged violations.

Here is what we know so far about the Wangchuk's visit to Pakistan and his remarks during the conference

Why Did Sonam Wangchuk Visit Pakistan?

Wangchuk attended Breathe Pakistan 2025 organised by Dawn Media, government of Pakistan and the United Nations. The event conducted from February 6-7, 2025 was held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

BOOM accessed the event agenda and found Wangchuk listed as a speaker on Day 1, for the topic, “Glacial Melt: A Sustainable Strategy for the Water Towers of South Asia”. Facilitated by Indrika Ratwatte, UN Resident Coordinator in Afghanistan, the panel included UNEP’s Dechen Tsering, Pakistan climate official Romina Khurshid Alam, and civil society leader Aisha Khan and was chaired by Kanak Mani Dixit, founder of the magazine, Himal Nepal.

Wangchuk’s work in the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region, referred to as the Water Towers of South Asia, to reduce water scarcity caused by glacial melts in Ladakh, have won him several accolades over the years. The educator and engineer has been credited for innovating ice stupas, conical artificial glaciers built to store winter water in the form of ice. In summers the stupas melt to become crucial water for farmers and crops; reducing food and water scarcity in the region.

What Is Breathe Pakistan Conference

Breathe Pakistan's website describes the event as a regional meet of global and South Asian climate leaders to plan joint strategies for a climate-resilient future for Pakistan and its neighbours including India.

The flagship event, Breathe Pakistan 2025, held in February, brought together a wide mix of speakers from across areas. The event speakers included Valerie Hickey of the World Bank, UN coordinator Mohamed Yahya, WHO’s Ellen Mpangananji Thom, UK envoy Jane Marriott, Soumashree Sarkar, News Editor, The Wire and Indian environmentalist Sunita Narain who appeared via video.

Incidentally, veteran journalist Nirupama Subramanian who attended the event, posted about the viral claims and her experience from attending the event. "Wangchuk...had nothing but praise for Prime Minister Modi. No one in the audience seemed to know how famous he was. When Sonam was introduced by the moderator, there was no mention of his political activism at all. It was only after I mentioned to my friend and journalist Hamid Mir about the Three Idiots link that he alerted his network and TV crews started buzzing around him and he was mobbed by youngsters," Subramanian said in an X post.

Wangchuk’s Speech In Pakistan: Climate Change And A Nod To Modi



In his remarks at the event, Wangchuk, spoke about the shared Himalayan water systems between India, Pakistan, Nepal urging the need for regional cooperation. Wangchuk urged for cities to implement more sustainable measures, thereby ensuring those in the mountains could life safe from the effects of climate change.

Describing India’s work in climate policy, Wangchuk praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renewable energy initiatives

Wangchuk also wished more global leaders followed PM Modi’s footsteps. Highlighting the Mission Life initiative which encourages simpler lifestyles, Wangchuk said, “leadership has to take charge…world leaders. While many world leaders are now denying climate change, I am happy that PM Modi has not only taken many initiatives but also launched a special life…this kind of initiative we expect from media, leaders and celebrities so we have safer places to live…”







What Is Ladakh Police Investigating?



Following Wangchuk’s detention under NSA, S.D. Singh Jamwal, Director General of Police, Ladakh told mediapersons that they were looking into his foreign visits, including the Islamabad conference. Authorities also alleged that a Pakistani national arrested in the recent past was in touch with Wangchuk. The Indian Express reported that the police have alleged the arrested Pak national was in touch with several Ladakh locals, forwarding protest videos across the border.

Officials have not clarified how this incident is connected to Wangchuk.

Sonam Wangchuk's Family Refutes Pak Links

Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo has called out the allegations of her husband having links to Pakistan. Angmo has said Wangchuk's participation in Breathe Pakistan was professional and part of a global climate forum attended by UN and regional experts.

She has also argued that if India can play cricket with Pakistan, attending a climate conference should not be viewed as unusual.









Misinformation Around The Leh Protests

The protests in Leh and Wangchuk's involvement has triggered a wave of misinformation targetting him.A viral speech by Wangchuk claiming he threatened to “turn India into Nepal and Bangladesh" was debunked as false by BOOM. We found that his speech in Ladakhi was misreported. He cited Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka as examples of popular movements that had brought change, and juxtaposed them with Ladakh’s struggle, insisting that the latter must remain peaceful through hunger strikes and non-violence.