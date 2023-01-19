Posts on Twitter and Facebook claiming Sachin Tendulkar announced his daughter Sara's engagement with Shubman Gill are going viral. BOOM found that the post that first made this claim did so in a satirical manner, and the claims are false.

On January 18, 2023, Shubman Gill scored a double century in India's first ODI against New Zealand. He also broke Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's record by becoming the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in an ODI. In lieu of this feat achieved by Gill, appreciation poured in across social media platforms for him, and one post claimed that Sachin Tendulkar announced his daughter Sara's engagement with him.

Sara and Shubman were rumoured to be dating in August 2022, which is why the rumours of their engagement have returned following Gill's successful innings.

The post that first went viral on Twitter was shared with the caption, "BREAKING: Sachin Tendulkar announces daughter Sara's engagement with #ShubmanGill"













Click here to view the tweet and here for an archive.













Click here to view.

The post is also viral on Facebook.













Click here to view.













Click here to view.









FACT-CHECK





BOOM found that the post is being shared as a joke following Shubman Gill's record-breaking innings, and Sachin Tendulkar has made no such announcement.

Six hours after the post went viral, the user who first put it out commented below his original tweet and wrote, "It's a satire tweet guys! Don't take it seriously."







Further, we also checked Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, and Shubman Gill's social media profiles and could not find any such announcements.







