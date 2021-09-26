Imposter Twitter Handle Crops Up In Name Of UPSC Topper Shubham Kumar

Barely hours after the Civil Services 2020 result was declared by the Union Public Service Commission, a twitter handle impersonating UPSC topper Shubham Kumar started tweeting using his name.

The imposter handle @Shubham9_IND has 'IIT Graduate Rank 1st UPSC CSE 2020' mentioned in the bio of the Twitter profile.

BOOM spoke to Kumar who confirmed to us that the profile tweeting in his name is fake. "I have no account on Twitter, Instagram or pages on Facebook. My personal profile on Facebook is inactive since long time," Kumar told BOOM.

UPSC released the results of Civil Services exams on September 24. Shubham Kumar, a bachelor of technology graduate from IIT Bombay, topped the prestigious exam in his third attempt.

Viral Tweet In The Name Of UPSC Topper Shubham Kumar

The twitter handle @Shubham9_IND had 4,524 followers at the time this report was filed. The display picture on the impostor handle is the same used by several news reports on Kumar.