An image of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar and cricketer Shubman Gill is viral online with the false claim that they recently made their relationship official.

BOOM found that the photo has been digitally altered using Photoshop and the original image shows Sara posing with her brother, Arjun Tendulkar.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared the image with the caption, "Sara Tendulkar confirmed that She is dating Shubman Gill"













BOOM found that the image has been edited using photoshop: the original image shows Sara Tendulkar with her brother, Arjun.

We scanned Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's official Instagram accounts and did not find any such photo.

However, a post by Sara Tendulkar on September 24, 2023 closely resembled the viral image. It was shared on Arjun Tendulkar's birthday, along with several pictures of the siblings. The caption read, "Baby bro turns 24 on the 24th!!! Happiest birthday ♥️♥️♥️ Your sister has always got your back🐭"













Here is a comparison between the viral photo and the original photo:













BOOM had previously debunked a claim that suggested Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill were soon to be engaged after the latter's double century against New Zealand in a January 2023 ODI. Read our fact check here.








