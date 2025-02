A doctored video of comedian Samay Raina cracking a joke about actor Rekha in the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in front of the show host and actor Amitabh Bachchan is viral as real on social media.

In the viral video, Raina asks Bachchan what does he and a circle have in common; he then promptly delivers the punchline of his joke by saying neither of them have Rekha. The word rekha means 'line' in Hindi.

BOOM watched the entire episode of KBC, titled 'Influencer Special' and found no joke or mention of Rekha in it. We also found the viral video has been doctored using AI technology.

Instagram page @brain.rot.indian uploaded the viral video with the caption, "Bro is not getting invited to KBC again." The video has since been deleted. Click here to see an archive.

The video was also shared by Kreately Media in an X Post.

Click here for an archive of the post.

Several users shared the viral video on Facebook and X as well.





Fact Check

We first watched the entire episode of Influencer Special available on SonyLiv but did not find any joke being cracked about Rekha. There was also no mention of her throughout the episode as seen in the viral video. Click here to see.

BOOM also looked through the clips of the episode released by SET India's official YouTube channel but could not find any video that supported the viral claim.

In the original post by @brain.rot.indian in Instagram, we found that an 'AI info' label has been added indicating the use of artificial intelligence in making this video.





Taking a hint, we tested the viral video on Hive Moderation, an AI content detector tool, and found that there is a 94.5% probability of the content being AI generated. A screengrab of the test results obtained can be seen below.





Kaun Banega Crorepati reached the 25-year milestone this year since its first episode was aired on television. Bachchan has been hosting the show for 16 seasons. Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Kamiya Jani and Bhuvan Bam took part in the Influencer Special episode of season 16.