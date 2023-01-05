An old video of Cristiano Ronaldo has been shared to claim that he said 'Inshallah' after joining Saudi-based football club Al Nassr. BOOM found that the video is old and first went viral when Ronaldo lent his support to Russian MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After a controversial contract termination with Manchester United, Ronaldo announced that he would join Al Nassr on December 31, 2022. Ronaldo is set to earn the highest-ever pay for a football player following this contract, which pays him nearly €200m a year. The transfer comes after the 37-year old Portuguese striker was left mostly warming the bench in the country's World Cup campaign in Qatar last year.

As the news of Al Nassr singing Ronaldo broke online, an old video of the football star saying 'Inshallah' on Instagram live was shared again with false claims that it was recent. Shared by a verified football content page on Twitter called KYSTAR, the video was captioned, "Cristiano Ronaldo after signing for Al Nassr:"

















The video is also being shared on Facebook.













BOOM found that the video is originally from October 2020 when Ronaldo went live on Instagram.

Using related keywords, we searched for the clip on YouTube and found a longer version of the video uploaded on October 16, 2020.

At the 0:26 mark, Ronaldo is heard saying, "Of course, of course, Khabib gonna win. My brother," (sic), followed by "Inshallah. Siuuu"









Once again, we searched for this video using the date of upload and "Khabib" and found a news report by UK tabloid the Mirror published on October 20, 2020.









According to the report, Ronaldo used his Instagram live to extend his best wishes to Russian MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of his match against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, which took place on October 24. In his wish, he said "Inshallah", and declared his support for Khabib.

The video was also shared by YouTube channel POWER MMA on October 21 with the title, "Cristiano Ronaldo "Khabib Will Win Inshallah" UFC 254 Abu Dhabi"





The same video went viral in October 2020, when Ronaldo was with the Italian football club Juventus.











