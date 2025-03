A series of AI-generated images showing Nita Ambani gifting luxury cars to the Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli are viral on social media as real images depicting her gifting Bugatti cars following India’s win in the Champion’s Trophy 2025.

BOOM found that none of the viral images are real, and that they have been generated using artificial intelligence.

Indian men’s cricket team won the latest edition of the ICC Champion’s Trophy on March 9 by defeating New Zealand in Dubai. The images are viral in this backdrop.

A collage of two photos of Nita Ambani giving car keys to Rohit Sharma is viral on Facebook with the caption, “Nita Ambani Giving Rohit Sharma Bugatti after winning Champions Trophy 2025 .”





Click here to see post and here for the archive.

A similar collage of two photos of Virat Kohli and Nita Ambani standing in front of a car inside a cricket stadium with car keys in hand are also viral in Facebook with the caption, “Nita Ambani Giving Virat Kohli Bugatti after winning Champions Trophy 2025.”





Click here to see post and here for the archive.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a related keyword search about Nita Ambani giving cars to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the Champion’s Trophy victory, but we were unable to find any credible news report that supports the viral claim.

Images Of Rohit Sharma with Nita Ambani

Upon a closer look at the two photos of Rohit Sharma and Nita Ambani we noticed multiple discrepancies including disfigured hands, erroneous India spelling and a logo that differs from BCCI's official logo on Rohit Sharma’s jersey.





Taking a cue from our observations, we tested the images on AI detector tools like Hive Moderation and Was It AI, with both the tools indicating a high likelihood of these images being AI-generated.

Hive Moderation results:





Was It AI results:





Images Of Virat Kohli with Nita Ambani

Similarly, for the images of Virat Kohli with Nita Ambani, we noticed an incorrect BCCI logo in both the photos, while one of the photos show Kohli having a disfigured hand.





We tested the photos separately on AI detector tools like Hive Moderation and Was It AI and both tools confirmed them to be made with artificial intelligence. The results provided by the tools can be seen below.

Hive Moderation





Was It AI