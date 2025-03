A video of YouTuber Nitish Rajput speaking on high number of Indian politicians facing criminal charges has been revived misidentifying him as IPS Officer Shailajakant Mishra of Lucknow Police. An X user posted the 2:17 minute video with a Hindi caption that translates to, "For the first time in the country any #IPS officer has done such. He has shown courage, he has said absolutely truthful, unbiased and fearless statement. He deserves crores of rupees. Millions of salutations! *Akhand Bharat Awareness Campaign Team dedicated to the nation*" Click here to view post and here for the archive.

FactCheck

BOOM had previously fact-checked the video when it was viral in 2022.



The video carries a watermark with the username, "nitishrajpute" and we had then found a an X user with the same name, replying to the viral post with the link to his original video posted on YouTube.

Rajput's describes himself on X as a content creator, entrepreneur and an author of a book titled "The Broken Pillars of Democracy" in the bio section. News reports published by India Today and Outlook India also identified Rajput as a YouTuber and digital activist.

Rajput had then confirmed to BOOM that the claim is false and he is not an IPS officer.