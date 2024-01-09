A video showing an altercation between a man and a driver in a car is viral online with the false claim that the video is from Delhi.

BOOM found that the video dates back to December 2022 and is from Mexico, not India.

The video shows a man hitting and kicking a black sedan, following which the car backtracks and hits the man. The man falls on the road and tries to sit back in his red sedan, but the black car backtracks again and hits the red car as well. The video is being shared on Facebook with the caption, "Road rage Delhi 👇👇👇"













The video is viral on Facebook with the same claim.













BOOM found that the video is from Mexico, not Delhi, and dates back to December 2022. The video shows a person seated in the driver's seat on the left side indicating that the car is a left-hand drive and suggesting the video could be from outside India.

We ran a reverse image search of some keyframes from the viral video on Google and found several posts from December 2022 with Spanish captions. See here and here. One of these posts mentioned that the incident took place in Tecnológico Toluca, in front of a McDonald's in Mexico.













Taking a cue from this, we geolocated the incident's exact location on Google Maps.









The mural on the pillar and the wall behind it as well as the bridge were an exact match to the viral video.

Below is a comparison between the viral video and its location on Google Maps' street view.













We then used Spanish keywords to look for any news reports about the incident and found a report published by Mexico-based outlet El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo on December 4, 2022. The report carried visuals matching the viral video and stated how the incident took place in Metepec, Mexico.













Another report published on December 4 carrying a slightly longer version of the viral video can be seen here.

We also found a statement from the verified Facebook page of the Secretary of Security for the State of Mexico, that informed how the people involved in the incident were detained for damaging property and causing injury.



















