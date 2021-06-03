Rapper MC Kode Goes Missing After Cryptic Message On Instagram

Indian rapper Aditya Tiwari, also known by his stage name MC Kode, has allegedly gone missing after posting a cryptic message in an Instagram story, hinting at mental distress from recent events. A week earlier, Tiwari was called out after a five-year old video of him resurfaced where he makes obscene references against Hindu religious texts.

On May 26, OpIndia published articles on its English and Hindi sites, calling out Tiwari for the five-year old video and followed it up with another story on May 28, detailing Tiwari's sexist and misogynist remarks made during past 'rap-battles' with other rappers. While Tiwari apologised and deleted all such content from his social media platforms, his apology was dismissed by several users and also called fake,

The incident also became a top trend on Twitter, with several right wing Twitter handles calling him out and outraging against him, and also trolling him.



Read in a report this video was released in 2016. This means this fellow Aditya Tiwari aka MC Kode went on to have a good career, being a mentor for a @redbull event and all. Now if someone had said this about the holy book of second largest majority, career would have been over https://t.co/523L1xmaIO — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) May 27, 2021

Tiwari responded with an apology on his Instagram stories, and claimed that he is deleting all his songs and will 'stay out of the beautiful hip-hop culture'. He also mentioned that nine brands have cancelled their endorsements towards him along with three gigs being cancelled, leaving him with no income.





Following his alleged disappearance, and Instagram post hinting at a distressed mental state, Twitter handles mocked him and his alleged disappearance. User Ankur Singh who is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP IT cell chief, Amit Malviya and by other BJP leaders, posted a tweet claiming if Tiwari jumps he may be called Mc Koode.

If MC Kode jumps, will it be called MC Koode? — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) June 2, 2021

To this, Twitter account @BefittingFacts operated by Shashank Singh, replied, "If he hangs, will be called MC Jhoole", ridiculing Tiwari's distress. Singh whose previous account was called @pokershash was suspended from Twitter for targeted harassment of Preeti Menon, an Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson.

If hangs, will be called MC Jhoole — Facts (@BefittingFacts) June 2, 2021

ADITYA TIWARI AKA MC KODE'S CRYPTIC INSTAGRAM POST

*TRIGGER WARNING - CONTENT OF THE POST MAY BE DISTURBING*

In his Instagram story, following which his social handles went silent, he wrote "Currently standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna river where I could see the waves answering my distress call while giving me much needed perspective."







Social Media Users Look For Missing Rapper



Following Tiwari's cryptic post on Instagram, his associates took to Twitter to initiate a search for the rapper who is allegedly still missing. Mumbai-based rapper Ankur Johar, known by his stage name Enkore, made a tweet requesting for lawyers who could help initiate a missing person case with the Delhi Police.

Looking for lawyers to help us bring the search for missing person Aditya Tiwari aka MC Kode to the attention of @DelhiPolice

If you or anyone close to you know the right connects please help us + RT — Enkore (@thisisenkore) June 3, 2021

Many other users put out an SOS to help look for Tiwari near the place he last claimed to be seen.

At 4 PM on June 3, another Mumbai-based rapper Siegen Moopanar, also known as The Siege, updated on Twitter that Tiwari's whereabouts are still unknown.

3:57 PM : No update on Kode's whereabouts as of now. — Siegen Moopanar (@thesiegemusic) June 3, 2021

Post Shares Old Photo Of Rohingya Child, Falsely Claims Tiwari's Body Recovered



Hours after Tiwari's Instagram story, Twitter user Monishism (@MonishJourno) posted a photo of a dead body with the claim that it shows Tiwari's body recovered by the police by the banks of the Yamuna River, near the Millennium Park Bus Stand.







This claim is false; the image shows the dead body of a Rohingya boy who drowned during a tragic capsizing of a boat carrying refugees from Rohingya in September, 2017. The photo, which can be triggering for some, can be found in this visual report on the event by NBC News. At the time of writing this article, Tiwari's whereabouts remain unknown.







Note: If you are in need of support, or know someone who does, do not hesitate to reach out to one of the helplines below: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: (555)123-4567 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm) The Samaritans Mumbai: 91-84229 84528/91-84229 84529/91 84228 84530 (Daily, 3 pm - 9 pm)