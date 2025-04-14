Several videos claiming to show the underwater remains of Ram Setu—the mythological bridge mentioned in the Sanskrit epic Ramayana—are being widely shared on social media.

BOOM investigated these videos and found them to be generated using artificial intelligence, based on multiple visual inconsistencies and results from AI detection tools.

Ram Setu, also known as Adam's Bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island (Rameswaram) in southeastern India and Mannar Island in northeastern Sri Lanka. While there is ongoing debate about whether this formation is natural or man-made, in 2022, the Indian government stated it could not confirm whether the structure is the remains of Ram Setu.

The viral videos show divers supposedly inspecting ancient remains underwater, with some clips featuring statues of Hindu deities Ram and Hanuman on the seabed.





Click here, here and here to see posts containing three different videos.

These videos were shared with multiple different captions, all insinuating that they show real footage of the mythological Ram Setu.





All Videos Are AI-Generated

BOOM analysed the videos closely and found several inconsistencies in the three videos that indicated the use of generative AI to create or manipulate the videos.

Video one

In one of the viral videos, divers appear to be examining rocks and ancient structures underwater. Upon close analysis, BOOM found several visual inconsistencies indicating AI generation:

The lighting appears unnatural and inconsistent

Bubbles and rock formations look unrealistic

Divers' physical features, particularly ears and fingers, appear oddly formed





Furthermore, we noticed a watermark in one of the keyframes which read @bharathfx1. Taking cue from this we did a quick search on social media with this handle name, which led us to the account that had originally posted this video.













BOOM traced the video to Instagram handle @bharathfx1, finding the original post dated March 27, 2025, which explicitly mentioned the content was AI-generated. The caption stated: "🎥 Created using AI-generated visuals & edited with love 💻✨ #MythologyMeetsReality #RamaSetu #UnderwaterWonders" Note : The images/videos shown in this reel are purely AI generated, our intentions are not to hurt or harm anyone. This is just for entertainment purpose."

Video Two

A second 33-second video was shared on Facebook with the caption: "Amazing supernatural Ram Setu. Neither the stones sank, nor did faith falter. The bridge built over the ocean still testifies that Ram was, is, and will be."





BOOM observed irregularities in the divers' body structures, including oddly shaped heads and hands, suggesting artificial creation. Using reverse image search, we traced the original video to Instagram account @jayprints, run by AI artist Jay Pirabakaran. The original post clearly mentioned the video was AI-generated.





Video Three

A third video shared on Instagram stated: "A handful of people say Ram Setu doesn't exist. Open your eyes and see this 7,000-year-old history."

BOOM noticed the following visual anomalies in this video:

Turtles and corals appear unnaturally glossy with inconsistent textures

The bow held by the statue of Lord Ram is structurally incomplete

The text on one of the stones appears to resemble Devanagari script, but remains illegible





We also found other posts sharing the same video with the #AI hashtag.

Detection Tools Reveal AI Creation

BOOM further consulted with our partners at the Deepfakes Analysis Unit, who broke all three videos down to keyframes and ran them through several AI image detection tools.









Hive Moderator's AI Image classifier indicated with a high confidence score that a significant portion of keyframes in all three videos were created using generative AI.









DAU also ran these keyframes through AI image detection tool Was It AI, which similarly indicated a very high possibility of generative AI being used to create these frames.