Old Photo Of Rakhi Sawant In Hijab Peddled With False Claim

A picture of model-actor Rakhi Sawant wearing hijab is viral on social media with captions falsely claiming that the actor has come out in support of the hijab.

BOOM found out that the picture is old and has nothing to do with the ongoing hijab row that has rocked several cities and towns in Karnataka.

The ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka has sparked off violence and protests in the state as students with saffron shawls started protesting against Muslim girls wearing hijab in educational institutions on January 8, 2022. The controversy has also seen a spate of misinformation on social media.

The viral picture shows Sawant wearing a hijab. The Hindi caption with the photo translates to 'Actors like Rakhi Sawant are supporting hijab'.

(Hindi: राखी सांवत जैसी कलाकार भी हिजाब के समर्थन में आगयी है...)





The picture is viral on Twitter with captions suggesting the same.

Idc what you think about her, She's a Queen pic.twitter.com/xH37RaR27Y — Vocalsbyqasim (@thevocal_guy) February 13, 2022





Those who make fun of her must know that #RakhiSawant is a queen. #HijabIsIndividualRight pic.twitter.com/lMFrMMz22U — Sanam Sutirath Wazir (@sanamwazir) February 13, 2022

BOOM did a reverse image search on the viral picture and found that Sawant's picture is from August 2021. We found the same photo and videos of the actor in hijab from August 31, 2021.

According to a video report published in Times of India on August 31, 2021, Sawant had arrived at a gym wearing a hijab.

Another longer video on the verified Facebook page of KoiMoi shows Sawant getting down from her car in the hijab and interacting with the media persons there.

The caption with the video shared on August 31, 2021 reads '#RakhiSawant Wears Hijab To The Gym Is Another Controversy On The Cards?…'.

BOOM also tried looking for news reports on Rakhi Sawant's stand on the current hijab row but found none. We checked her social media handles but found no recent post showing her in a hijab.

