Unrelated Video Shared As Police Action In Delhi's Uttam Nagar During Eid

A video of police lathi-charging a crowd is being widely shared on social media with false claims that it shows action against Bajrang Dal workers in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar during Eid.

The video is from Baran district in Rajasthan, where police carried out a lathi-charge on cow protection activists near Pratap Chowk in February 2026.

Delhi’s Uttam Nagar has remained tense since the death of 26-year-old Dalit man Tarun Khatik during Holi, which escalated communal tensions in the area. Ahead of Eid, online threats of unrest led to increased security, though the festival was observed peacefully. On March 21, police detained Hindu group members during protests in Uttam Nagar, and the video is now circulating in this backdrop.

The Claim

On Facebook and Instagram, users are sharing the video with a claim that Delhi Police lathi-charged Bajrang Dal workers in Uttam Nagar during Eid.

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What We Found: Video From Rajasthan's Baran district

1. Video From Rajasthan: Using reverse image search, we found multiple Facebook posts from February 10, 2026, carrying the viral video. According to the captions, it shows police lathi-charging cow protection activists protesting near Pratap Chowk in Baran district.

2. Incident From February 2026: Dainik Bhaskar and Patrika News reported that the incident took place on February 9, 2026. According to the reports, police used force against cow vigilantes and members of Hindu organisations who were protesting in front of Pratap Chowk police outpost, demanding investigation after a cow’s severed head was found. Some people were also detained during the protest. A detailed report on the incident by NDTV Rajasthan can be read here.

3. Location Confirmed via Google Maps: We further located Pratap Chowk in Baran on Google Maps. The street view shows the Bhimganj police outpost building, which matches the structure seen in the viral video.



