Video Of Rahul Gandhi Accompanying Niece Viral With Misleading Spin

A video of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi walking through an airport with his niece is viral on social media with users debating over the identity of the young woman.

Some posts also claim the Congress leader went on a trip to London recently, days before a deadly 'terror incident' in Delhi on November 10, which claimed at least ten lives.

BOOM found the young woman in the viral video is actually Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's daughter Miraya Vadra.

The Claim

Viral video shows Rahul Gandhi and a young woman walking through an airport together. Gandhi can also be seen putting an arm around her. An X user posted the video with the caption, "Congress's 56-year-old flag-bearer has been spotted abroad with a young woman." (Translated from Hindi)

BJP leader Radhika Khera also posted the video on her X handle claiming in caption that Rahul Gandhi was in London three days before the Delhi car blast on a 'secret trip.'

What We Found

1. Young Woman in the video is Miraya Vadra: Several users in the comments pointed out the woman besides Gandhi is his niece and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's daughter Miraya Vadra. Taking a cue, we searched for Miraya Vadra and found multiple videos and images of her online.

An India Today's report from May 25, 2024 shows Miraya with her brother Raihan Rajiv Vadra casting their votes during the Lok Sabha elections.

On comparing the two clips, it is evident that the woman seen beside Rahul Gandhi is his niece Miraya.





2. Congress' Reaction: After the video went viral, the Indian National Congress' national media coordinator Supriya Bhardwaj put out a post on X clarifying the woman with Rahul Gandhi is his niece and slammed the posts for making inappropriate remarks. Bhardwaj pointed out the video is from September 2025 and wrote on X, "Spreading a video of the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with his niece from September 2025 and using inappropriated language publicly shows a very cheap mindset. Those who beat the drum of values, where are your own values???"

नेता विपक्ष @RahulGandhi जी का अपनी भांजी के साथ का सितंबर 2025 का वीडियो चला कर सार्वजनिक तौर पर अपशब्द कहना, बहुत घटिया सोच को दिखाता है



संस्कारों का ढोल पीटने वालों, कहाँ हैं तुम्हारे अपने संस्कार ??? — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) November 13, 2025

We ran a keyword search but could not find any recent report of Gandhi travelling to London except from four months ago in June, 2025 when he went to the United Kingdom for his niece Miraya's graduation as stated by Congress.