A cropped clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is viral on the internet, where he is heard saying, "Never leave the path of satta (power)", while explainig the meaning of satyagraha - Mahatma Gandhi's nonviolent civil unrest movement.

BOOM accessed the unedited version of the video, where Rahul Gandhi is seen making a slip of tongue, saying 'satta' (power), instead of 'satya' (truth). He then offers an immediate correction and says, "Sorry, never leave the path of satya (truth)." However, the viral videos exclude the correction provided by Gandhi.

In the viral video, Gandhi talks about Mahatma Gandhi's civil resistance movement named Satyagraha, which translates as 'holding firmly to truth'. While explaining what satyagraha means, Gandhi says it is to "never leave the path of satta (power)", following which the clip comes to an abrupt end.



The clip was shared widely on the internet by prominent right-leaning handles, who ridiculed Gandhi for the misquote.

Some of the cropped clips were shared on Twitter with a hardcoded text caption, that read, "MAHATMA GANDHI KEHTE THE SATTA KE RASTE KO KABHI MAT CHHODO. - RAHUL GANDHI."





BJP Chhattisgarh also shared the edited clip on its Facebook page.