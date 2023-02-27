A cropped clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is viral on the internet, where he is heard saying, "Never leave the path of satta (power)", while explainig the meaning of satyagraha - Mahatma Gandhi's nonviolent civil unrest movement.

BOOM accessed the unedited version of the video, where Rahul Gandhi is seen making a slip of tongue, saying 'satta' (power), instead of 'satya' (truth). He then offers an immediate correction and says, "Sorry, never leave the path of satya (truth)." However, the viral videos exclude the correction provided by Gandhi.

In the viral video, Gandhi talks about Mahatma Gandhi's civil resistance movement named Satyagraha, which translates as 'holding firmly to truth'. While explaining what satyagraha means, Gandhi says it is to "never leave the path of satta (power)", following which the clip comes to an abrupt end.



The clip was shared widely on the internet by prominent right-leaning handles, who ridiculed Gandhi for the misquote.

Some of the cropped clips were shared on Twitter with a hardcoded text caption, that read, "MAHATMA GANDHI KEHTE THE SATTA KE RASTE KO KABHI MAT CHHODO. - RAHUL GANDHI."





BJP Chhattisgarh also shared the edited clip on its Facebook page.

Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search with "rahul gandhi satta ke raste", and were led to a number of news reports about a speech error made by Gandhi while speaking at Congress' 85th Plenary session in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

An article by NDTV reported that Gandhi had made a slip of tongue while speaking on the last day of the party's 85th plenary session. However, the article also added that Gandhi "immediately corrected it and said it (satyagraha) means never leave the path of "satya" (truth)".

The same was reported by Economic Times, India Today and many other media outlets.

We also watched the live recording of Gandhi's speech, uploaded on his YouTube channel.

At the 39:21 mark, you can hear Gandhi making the faux pas while explaining the meaning of satyagraha. He is then seen immediately correcting himself and saying the correct meaning of the word.