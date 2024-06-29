A video showing the national anthem playing during a session of the Lok Sabha is circulating with the false claim that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi missed the anthem and joined the session only after it was over.

BOOM found that the claims are false, Rahul Gandhi is seen in the video from the beginning of the national anthem.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha took place on June 24, 2024 at the new Parliament House in New Delhi. After two days of oath-taking ceremonies of elected MPs, Om Birla was re-elected as Speaker and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assumed charge as Leader of Opposition on June 26.

A video of the national anthem playing on the day of the first Lok Sabha session is being shared online to claim that Rahul Gandhi missed the anthem and was seen only after it ended.

BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh, Vishnu Reddy, shared the video on X with the caption, "So, Shehzada @RahulGandhi thinks he is bigger than the national anthem of our country. He arrived late and entered the parliament just as the national anthem ended."













The video is also being shared on Facebook with the caption, "As usual the clown Rahul Gandhi was late and not present during the National Anthem. Just as "Jana Gana Mana" ended he entered the Parliament!"













BOOM found that the claims are false, Rahul Gandhi was present in the Lok Sabha chamber during the national anthem. He stood in the top left of his row while the national anthem was playing and took his seat after it ended.

We scanned the channel of Sansad TV, the official broadcaster of Parliament sessions, on YouTube and found that the video carrying the viral clip was shared on June 24, 2024, the first day of the 18th session.









We noticed a man similar to Rahul Gandhi was seen standing in the left corner of the video at the 3:20 mark. However, his face was covered by Sansad TV's logo.













We compared the position where this man was standing to photos of the Lok Sabha Chamber in the Parliament building and found that he was standing in the extreme corner.













Rahul Gandhi is seen appearing from the same corner section of the chamber, because of which we were able to confirm that it was him standing in the top left while the national anthem was playing.









Srinivas BV, National President of the Indian Youth Congress refuted the viral claim on X and wrote, "Stop spreading lies! Rahul ji was present during the National Anthem for the entire duration. He can be seen standing in the top left corner in the initial seconds of this video and at the end."





