Rahul Gandhi's Video Clip From Telangana Linked To Udaipur Chintan Shivir

A viral video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking to a group of people is being shared on social media with captions falsely linking it to the recently concluded Congress Chintan Shivir (Contemplation camp) in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

BOOM found that the viral video is from Rahul Gandhi's Telangana visit earlier this month. The claims with the viral post are unrelated.

Also read Finance Ministry's Comments On Inflation Contradicts PIB Fact Check

The Congress party held a three-day-long Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan between May 13 and May 15. According to news reports, several key decisions were made at the event which saw the presence of several Congress leaders.

The viral video shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sitting comfortably on a chair and speaking to a group of people. He can be heard saying, "What is the main theme today? What is the theme, what exactly has to be said?"

(Hindi: क्या थीम क्या है, क्या एक्साक्ट्ली क्या बोलना है)

The 17-second-long video clip has been shared with a Hindi caption that translates to 'In the Chintan Shivir, the prince is first told about the theme, explained what has to be said when and where, and he dreams of becoming the country's prime minister'.

(Hindi: चिंतन शिविर में युवराज को पहले थीम बतायीं जाती है, कहां क्या बोलना है समझाया जाता है और ये जनाब ख्वाब देख रहे हैं देश के प्रधानमंत्री बनने का)





Click here to view the post.

Also read AajTak, Odisha TV Peddle Video Of Bridge Collapse In Indonesia As Assam

The post has been shared on several Facebook pages. View posts here and here.

Fact Check

BOOM checked news reports and found that the viral video is not from the recently conducted Udaipur Chintan Shivir. We found a that the viral video is from Rahul Gandhi's Telangana video earlier in May.

The Congress leader had visited Telangana on May 6 and addressed a public rally in Warangal. The viral video was recorded ahead of the rally.

We found a video report of India Today from May 7, 2022 that has the same video. The title of the video reads "Kya Bolna Hai': Rahul Gandhi Once Again In Spotlight Over Candid Video, BJP Attacks Congress MP".

According to the India Today report, the video shows Gandhi interacting with leaders of Telangana Congress ahead of his rally.

A Times of India report states that unverified video was tweeted before the Congress leader's rally in Telangana. The video shared in the report shows Rahul Gandhi saying, "What is the main theme today. Kya theme kya hai, exactly kya bolna hai" before asking the people to stop recording.

Also read No, Modi Is Not Lashing Out At New Tripura CM Manik Saha In This Video

BOOM was unable to independently verify where the video was actually recorded but we were able to confirm that the viral video is not from the Congress Chintan Shivir.