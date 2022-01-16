Congress Shares Image Of Protests Against UPA To Show Anger Against BJP

The Indian National Congress shared a video containing an image, showing a group of agitators, with the claim that it shows people protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BOOM found this claim to be false; we traced the image to a protest in Srinagar against the death of a youth, that happened in August 2010. The image shows a protest that happened during the INC-led UPA-2 regime, while Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, part of the UPA Alliance, was in power in the state.



Official social media handle of Indian National Congress posted the 1 minute 44 second long video with a caption saying, "Dear BJP, You can fool some of the people all the time. You can fool all the people some of the time. But you cannot fool all of the people all of the time. And our nation's youth? You can never fool. This National Youth Day, our youngsters have resolved to Defeat BJP."





Other official handles like Youth wing of Indian National Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Sevadal, and INC Manipur also posted the video containing the image of the protesters.







Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search to know details about the photo and found it on a stock photo website named Alamy.

The caption with the picture reads as, "Youths shout anti-India slogans during the funeral procession of Syed Farrukh Bukhari, a 19-year-old Kashmiri boy, in Kreeri, north of Srinagar August 11, 2010. Many of Indian Kashmir's streets lie deserted aside from stray dogs. Police, who have killed dozens of protesters defying India's efforts to quell a separatist uprising, stand at street corners in the region's summer capital of Srinagar. Relatives alleged that Bukhari's body was recovered from a pitch after he was arrested by the Indian police 11 days ago. REUTERS/Danish Ismail (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POL".

Taking a cue from this, we did a keyword search, and found the viral picture published by Reuters, mentioning the same details. The photo, published on August 11, 2010, can be seen below.

According to The Indian Express Report published on August 11, 2010, "Thousands of people offered the funeral prayers of 19-year-old Syed Farrukh Bukhari, whose body was fished out from Ningli stream in Choora village after he was allegedly killed in police custody."

It further added, "Bukhari's relatives allege that he had been arrested by the security forces from Kreeri village on July 28, after which he had gone missing."

The incident happened during the tenure former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah. In the 2008 state assembly elections, Abdullah's party JKNC came to power with 28 seats, with the support of the INC.

Furthermore, at the time of the protest, the central government was headed by the Congress-led UPA 2 Alliance.



