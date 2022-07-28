Trending Stories

Cropped Video Of President Kovind Greeting PM Modi Viral With Misleading Claims

24 July 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Monkeypox: WHO Declares Public Health Emergency As Cases Cross 16,000

23 July 2022 3:49 PM GMT

Amul Ad Targeting Modi Govt On GST? No, It's Utterly Butterly Fake

21 July 2022 11:28 AM GMT

Rishi Sunak Or Liz Truss: Who Will Succeed Boris Johnson As UK Prime Minister?

25 July 2022 1:30 PM GMT

Viral Post Falsely Claims GST Imposed On Use Of Public Toilets

23 July 2022 11:58 AM GMT

Partha Chatterjee Removed From Bengal Ministry Amid SSC Scam Row

His removal comes after Rs 29 crore worth of cash and 5 kgs of gold were discovered at the home of his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee.

By - Rohini Chatterji  |  28 July 2022 11:18 AM GMT
Partha Chatterjee Removed From Bengal Ministry Amid SSC Scam Row

Partha Chatterjee, who was state minister of commerce, industry and enterprise in West Bengal, was removed from his ministerial role amid charges of money laundering in the School Service Commission (SSC) scam case.

PTI reported that Chatterjee was removed from his post with immediate effect.


This comes close on the heels of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) finding Rs 29 crore worth of cash and 5 kgs of gold in the home of his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee on Wednesday. They had earlier found Rs 20 core in Mukherjee's home on July 22.

Also read: Rs 29 Cr, 5kg Gold: What ED Found In Raid At Arpita Mukherjee's Home

Chatterjee was arrested by the ED on July 23 and sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till August 3. He was questioned in connection with the irregularities in the recruitment of school teachers for government-aided or funded schools in West Bengal. Chatterjee was the education minister of West Bengal between 2014 and 2021.

While the ED is investigating a money laundering angle, it has also been established that people known to the former minister unduly benefitted during the recruitment process. The Calcutta High Court said on Monday that there was definitive information that Biswambhar Mandal, Chatterjee's personal security guard, had helped 10 of his relatives get jobs illegally. Several petitioners also alleged that not only did they not get jobs despite clearing examinations, but they also found that the names of those who didn't appear for the exams or scored low marks appeared high on the merit list.

Also read: Why Was TMC's Partha Chatterjee Arrested? All You Need To Know About The SSC Scam

Earlier on Thursday, the official spokesperson of TMC, Kunal Ghosh, called for Chatterjee's resignation. Ghosh took to Twitter to comment on the recent discoveries of the ED saying, "Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial."

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress would not spare wrongdoers. "Trinamool Congress doesn't spare people who are thieves. I don't spare even my MLAs and MPs," Banerjee had said.

Updated On: 2022-07-28T16:48:50+05:30
Partha Chatterjee Arpita Mukherjee 
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×
Cropped Video Of President Kovind Greeting PM Modi Viral With Misleading Claims
Cropped Video Of President Kovind Greeting PM Modi Viral With...
World Health Organization says COVID-19 means coronavirus disease 2019 – not China outbreak virus
Monkeypox: WHO Declares Public Health Emergency As Cases Cross 16,000
Amul Ad Targeting Modi Govt On GST? No, Its Utterly Butterly Fake
Amul Ad Targeting Modi Govt On GST? No, It's Utterly Butterly Fake
Rishi Sunak Or Liz Truss: Who Will Succeed Boris Johnson As UK Prime Minister?
Rishi Sunak Or Liz Truss: Who Will Succeed Boris Johnson As UK Prime...
Viral Post Falsely Claims GST Imposed On Use Of Public Toilets
Viral Post Falsely Claims GST Imposed On Use Of Public Toilets
News Outlets Misidentify Partha Chatterjees Aide, Use Photo Of Namesake
News Outlets Misidentify Partha Chatterjee's Aide, Use Photo Of...