Old Video Falsely Shared As Tripura Police Leading Rioters Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

An old video of a policeman chanting pro-Hindutva slogans at a rally is viral with false claims that it shows Tripura Police encouraging rioters and fueling further violence.

The video shows a uniformed cop sloganeering Jai Shri Ram, along with other participants who can be heard in the background. Saffron flags can be seen being waved at the rally, as another policeman manages the crowd.

The video is viral in the middle of reports of attacks on mosques and properties of Muslims in the state of Tripura. The violence was triggered by local protests against the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, where at least seven people were killed after riots broke out. As a result, as many as 10 incidents of religious violence were reported from North Tripura in this week.

The video is doing the rounds with a caption, "This is Tripura Police. Leading the rioters to burn Muslims' houses, mosques and their shops, with their slogans."







The same video is viral on Facebook with a similar caption.





Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search of one of the keyframes of the video and found the video posted on several YouTube channels on 2018. A YouTube channel named SK HUSSAIN posted the video on April 5, 2018.

The video with caption reads as, "This police man who supporting this group to create violence, then how to trust police too?". The time stamp of the video posted on YouTube can be seen below.

We also found the same video uploaded on April 25, 2018 on a YouTube channel named APCR Delhi Chapter with a caption saying, "ASI is chaunting jai sri ram slogans". Another YouTube channel named Nitesh Sharma Basti uploaded a longer version of the video on November 25, 2018 claiming it to be from Ayodhya. People can be heard raising other right wing slogans as they walk in the rally.

The video is titled with a Hindi caption which translates to, "Police in Ayodha too said Jai Shri Ram - Jai Shri Ram".

(Original Text in Hindi: अयोध्या में पुलिस ने भी कहा जय श्री राम - जय श्री राम)

However, BOOM could not independently verify the time and location where the video was shot.

(The story will be updated upon additional verification of the video)

