Video Of Hindutva Leader Thrashing Muslim Man Not Linked To The Kashmir Files
BOOM found that the incident was reported in October 2021 when Hindutva leader Madhu Sharma thrashed a Muslim man on a train for allegedly pushing her.
A video from 2021 of a Hindutva leader assaulting a Muslim man on a train and forcing him to touch her feet for allegedly pushing her, is being shared on social media with misleading claims linking the incident to the movie 'The Kashmir Files'.
However, along with the buzz the movie has also generated a lot of misinformation.
One such Facebook post which includes the video claims, "looks like the auntie watched #TheKashmirFiles attentively!!"
(Original Text in Hindi: लगता है आँटीजी ने #TheKashmirFiles ध्यान से देख ली !!…)
Fact Check
BOOM did a relevant keyword search on Twitter and found the same video on journalist Alishan Jafri's Twitter profile tweeted on October 18, 2021.The date indicates that the video was recorded months before the release of The Kashmir Files.
The caption with the video says, "Hindutva leader "Maa Madhura," a disciple of Yati Narsinghanand, ass@ulted a Muslim man in a train and made him touch her feet for allegedly pushing her."
Jafri also created a thread on Twitter posting several pictures of Madhu Shama which showed her connection with controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
We also found The Wire's report on the incident. The article stated, "Hindutva leader Madhu Sharma, known as Maa Madhura, was seen assaulting a Muslim man in a train and made him touch her feet for allegedly pushing her while passing through the railway coach gallery."
Furthermore, it added, "In the 41-second video, Sharma slapped the Muslim man over a dozen times and forced him to wear the skull cap while filming the act. The video was shared by Sharma on her Facebook page on October 18 (Monday). Facebook has put a "sensitive content" label on the video, but has still not made any effort to take action against it. On Twitter too, the video has been shared and glorified by a considerable number of right-wing influencers."
