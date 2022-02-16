Video Of Maratha Morcha Peddled As Hindu Students Karnataka Rally

A video of a rally is doing rounds on social media platforms with a claim that it shows Hindu students carrying out a protest rally in Karnataka. The video is being shared in the backdrop of incidents of protests reported due to the hijab row.

The 45-seconds-long video has been shared with a Hindi caption which translates to, "Well done my Sanatani children. Looking at the children of Karnataka, now it seems that the new plant is more powerful for the protection of Sanatan. They are more conscious than us, our only role is not to stop the children to protect the religion, but inspiring them."

(Original Text in Hindi: शाबाश मेरे सनातनी बच्चो, कर्नाटक के बच्चों को देखकर अब लगता है कि नई पौध सनातन रक्षा के लिए ज्यादा सशक्त है। हमसे ज्यादा सचेत है, हमारी भूमिका केवल इतनी ही है कि हम धर्म रक्षा के लिए बच्चों को रोके नही, बल्कि प्रेरित करें।)





Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the video and found it on a Facebook post from 2017. The Hindi caption with the video can be read as, "J.J Flyover Mumbai Maratha Sagar".





Taking a cue from this, we performed a keyword search on Twitter and found a similar video from the same area uploaded on TOI Plus's official handle on August 9, 2017. The caption with the video mentioned that the video shows a scene where Maratha Kranti Morcha members can be heard chanting slogans as they pass-by the JJ flyover.

#MarathaKrantiMorcha: The community members chanting slogans as they pass-by the JJ flyover.

Video by Raju Shinde. pic.twitter.com/7dcWRvVlW7 — TOI Plus (@TOIPlus) August 9, 2017

According to a Indian Express report published on August 10, 2017, "THE 3-kilometre stretch from Byculla to Azad Maidan turned into a sea of saffron phetas (turbans) and flags by mid-morning Wednesday, as the Maratha Kranti Morcha staged its 58th and final 'muk-morcha' or silent demonstration, in Mumbai. The JJ flyover, an arterial connection from south-central Mumbai to south Mumbai, was closed for traffic as demonstrators walked across it."

The report further stated, "The morcha brings to end a year-long agitation by the community, which had reservation in jobs and education as one of its chief demands."

